Senate President Bukola Saraki's daughter Olutosin Halima Saraki, on Saturday held her wedding engagement in Lagos at the Eko Hotel and Suites. As expected, the creme-de-la-creme of the society converged at the venue to witness the union, from businessmen like Aliko Dangote to monarchs like the Oba of Lagos.Some of the dignitaries include; Vice President Yemi Osibanjo, Lai Mohammed, Bola Tinubu, John Oyegun, Ben Bruce and others. Also Former Commonwealth Sec. Gen, Emeka Anyaoku, Speaker Yakubu Dogara, APC Chairman, John Oyegun, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Senator Ben Bruce, Minister of National Planning, Udo Udoma, Aliko Dangote, AY Makun, Paul Okoye were spotted at the event among other dignitaries.Except for the brief power blackout which caused panic at the venue, as guests who booked into the hotel worried about their safety, the classy event held amidst pomp and glamour as guests turned out in gorgeous outfits.The grand wedding reception between Olutosin Saraki and Adeniyi Olatunde Olukoya, the son of Omooba Tokunbo Olusanya will hold December 7th 2017 at Royal Hall, Dunes Centre Abuja. 25-years old Tosin is a beauty with brains and is the eldest of four children. The chocolate-skinned Tosin is very hard working and intelligent, with a rich educational pedigree. Her professional profile reveals that she is a lawyer and a brand builder.