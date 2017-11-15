A former presidential candidate of the United Progressive Party (UPP) and elder statesman, Chief Chekwas Okorie has stated that President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to the south-east has given hope to the people.

According to Okorie, the people of the region had now realised that they have not been forgotten in the scheme of things.





Buhari yesterday arrived Ebonyi State for the first time since assuming power.





He is expected to be in Anambra as part of his official visit to the region.





Speaking with newsmen on Tuesday, Okorie described the visit as a welcome development but used the opportunity to appeal to the President to schedule more of such official visits to the region.





Chief Okorie, who is the founder of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and current UPP national chairman, also appealed to the President, “to consider improving the state of infrastructure and especially roads in the south-east in order to add value to the nation’s economy.”





“He was expected to visit the south-east before now. So his visit is a welcome development. We are impressed because it gives the people a sense of belonging. We enjoin all well-meaning Nigerians to welcome him.





“President Buhari’s visit to the south-east has given hope to our people,” he added.