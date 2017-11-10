The chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee on Anti-Corruption, PACAC, Prof. Itse Sagay, has said that despite the condemnation by some elitists that the government of President Muhammadu Buhari has failed in the fight against corruption, the government has actually surpassed itself in the ongoing anti-corruption war.

Sagay who was speaking at a stakeholder interactive session in Abuja on Friday said never in the history of the country, apart from 1983 when the sitting President was the Head of State, no administration had been successful in the war against corruption like the current government.





Highlighting some of the successes recorded, he said about N325bn has been recovered from Switzerland alone. This was as he said that the recovered loots of Diezani Alison Madueke alone had surpassed what had been recovered under any regime in the history of the country.





He said, ”We have surpassed ourselves. Regardless of what some elitists Nigerians who are unhappy beneficiaries of the last corrupt administration are saying, war on corruption has been extremely successful. 325 billion has been recovered from Switzerland alone. The elitists are living in the world of illusion. Take another instance, Diezani’s recovery alone surpasses what had been recovered under any regime in the history of this country,” he said.





Sagay's said it was unfortunate that Nigerians have soon forgotten the impunity and the waste experienced under the immediate past administration.





Highlighting, however, the achievements of PACAC as an advisory committee set up to advise agents of government responsible for the fight against corruption, the Secretary of the committee, Prof Bolaji Owasanoye said PACAC had been involved in various consultations, capacity building, reviewing of petitions, creating of strategy documents, reports, initiating policies such as the Whistle-blower’s, advisories – key contribution on asset recovery, successful internalization of IFF agenda, intelligence and information sharing as well as others.





He assured that the committee would work more with various MDAs to ensure that corruption is totally uprooted from the country.