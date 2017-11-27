The Baba Aladura of the Eternal Sacred Order of The Morning Star & St. Michael Star, Fountain of Life-Mount Zion, His Most Eminence, Olatunji Adenaike has said President Buhari was chosen by God to lead Nigeria and also take the country to the promise land.Speaking during the 60th anniversary and 2017 general conference of the church at the International Headquarters of the church at Ojuelegba, Lagos, the Baba Aladura stressed that Buhari’s emergence was an act of God and that he was convinced that God’s plan is to set things right and heal Nigeria through Buhari’s administration.He added that the president’s zeal and sincerity in governance had made him to be unperturbed inspite of the criticisms from various quarters in the country.In his words: “In the last election, we took it upon ourselves to earnestly pray that God should appoint somebody that will rule this country well and I am happy that God answered that prayer.“To the best of my knowledge, President Mohammadu Buhari is the best we can get as at now, I did not know about tomorrow. I came to that conclusion that President Buhari is the best that we can have at the moment because I know him to be an honest person whose integrity shows through in whatever he is doing.”The man of God however advised President Muhammadu Buhari to drop non performing ministers in his cabinets and also push through, policies that would reduce high level of poverty in the country.He said: “President Buhari should rely solely on God because most of the people that are working with him did not pray for his success, most of these people are not honest and they failed to give Mr. President correct information when there is need for it”“He should ensure that he removes any minister that fails to discharge his or her duties effectively, he must not compromise but rather maintain his integrity”.Advising politicians to close ranks and shun acts capable of truncating the nation’s democratic system, Adenaike enjoined Nigerians to embrace peace, which he said is the key to the country achieving any meaningful progress envisaged by all.He further enjoined Nigerians especially to embrace peace, which he said is the key to the country achieving any meaningful progress envisaged by all.