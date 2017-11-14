Governor Muhammed Abubakar of Jigawa State has accused some former political office holders of undermining President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration by campaigning that the government will not succeed.Speaking at a two-day retreat by Governance Support Group, GSG, at Government House, Dutse, Governor Abubakar said the emergence of Buhari as President was one of the greatest things to happen to the country.He stated that same group of people that wrecked the economy were still the ones telling the world that the present government has not achieved anything.Also speaking, Senator Ali Ndume, who delivered a paper entitled The North-East Development Commission: Policy Framework for Sustainable Peace, Security and Redevelopment in the North-East, said the country was almost lost until Buhari came on board.He said the recent case he won in court was not about himself or his salary, but about entrenching the principles of democracy.