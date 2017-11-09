A governorship candidate of the United Peoples Party, UPP, Chief Osita Chidoka has faulted the action of President Muhammadu Buhari in sending soldiers to the home of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

He also faulted the President’s statement that the unity of Nigeria was not negotiable.





The governorship candidate insisted that “the unity of Nigeria is negotiable and was indeed negotiated by founding fathers such as Sir Ahmadu Bello, Dr. Nnamdi Azikwe and Chief Obafemi Awolowo.”





Chidoka said Federal Government’s branding of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB as a terrorist group was wrong, noting that “it was wrong in the first place for the federal government to have sent soldiers to commit mass murder in Igboland.”





Chidoka spoke at the Enugu Sports Club, yesterday when he addressed Anambra citizens residing in Enugu on his blueprint for development.





He suggested that the south east states should aggregate forces to establish a coal power plant, adding that Gas-powered plants were costly power generations model which cannot be sustained under the present price regime which he said was cheaper than the production cost.





He said the November 18 governorship election was to determine the future of Ndigbo and Anambra state in particular.





“We will manage Anambra to produce human resources,” he said.





He added, “I am the only candidate discussing how to turn around Anambra state.





“My role is to take Ndigbo, Anambra to a higher purpose. My vision is to build a world class model state in Nigeria.





“I wand to run a transparent based government driven by Ndi-Anambra aspiration. Our strategy is to play in the digital economy, reform core values based on knowledge, vision, execution and sustenance.”