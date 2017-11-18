The National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Oyegun, says President Muhammadu Buhari is working hard to make things better, urging all Nigerians to give the needed support.Oyegun spoke in Uyo on Saturday while flagging off the APC local government election campaign in Akwa Ibom, slated for Dec. 2.“Your president is working hard to turn things around for better. APC needs people of vision, people with passion to bring about a new Nigeria,” he said.Oyegun said that the APC was poised to reposition Nigeria on the path of progress by sweeping away corruption and the evil of the past.He said that he was overwhelmed by the crowd at the rally ground, describing it as an indication that the Akwa Ibom people were ready to embrace change.Oyegun, who received formally some defectors from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) led by Sen. Nelson Effiong, representing Akwa Ibom South Senatorial District, said that APC was proud of the state.He described Sen. Effiong as a gentleman; a man of vision and integrity, who could look into the future.The national chairman commended the defectors for seeing the new Nigeria which APC had promised to deliver to all Nigerians.Speaking on behalf of the new entrants into APC, Sen. Effiong, said that he had the vision of change 10 months ago and took the decision to join the party.Effiong commended President Buahri for taking Nigeria to the promised land and assured the APC National Chairman that the party would win the forthcoming council election convincingly.“I assure you sir, that we are here in the party with open mind and we will take the state to the main fold of Nigerian politics in 2019,” Effiong said.In his welcome address on the occasion, the APC State Chairman, Dr Amadu Attai, said that the Akwa Ibom people were committed to supporting President Buhari because of his sincerity.Attai, who applauded the Social Investment Scheme of the Federal Government, also thanked the APC-led government for taking Nigeria out of recession.He commended the quality and purposeful leadership of the party at the national level and promised that APC would work hard to win the local council election in Akwa Ibom.In his goodwill message, the chairman of APC Governors’ Forum, Gov. Rochas Okorocha of Imo, commended APC in Akwa Ibom for presenting a very strong opposition in the state.Okorocha said APC was the way to follow in Nigeria because the party was the antidote to corruption in Nigeria.“I am impressed with what I have seen in Uyo; come 2019, our victory is sealed. Let’s connect to the national grid for all the good things from the national,” Okorocha said.In his remark, the Deputy National Chairman, South, Chief Segun Oni, urged the APC people in Akwa Ibom to unite and work as a team in the state.Oni, who is a former governor of Ekiti, noted that some people were disenchanted and effort should be made to reconcile them into the party.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the campaign featured official presentation of party flag to 31chairmanship as well as 329 councillorship candidates of the party by the national chairman.The campaign flag-off was attended by APC stalwarts such as the Managing Director, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mr Nsima Ekere and Senior Presidential Special Assistant on Political Matters, Mr Gideon Zamani.Others are Senior Special Assistant, National Assembly, Sen. Ita Enang; the Managing Director, Oil and Gas Free Trade Zone, Mr Umana Okon Umana; APC chieftain in Akwa Ibom, Chief Don Etiebet.