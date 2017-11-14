Femi Fani-Kayode, on Tuesday alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari is using “NEPA bill as his secondary school certificate.”

Fani-Kayode made the claim while reacting to Buhari’s remark that the state of Nigeria’s educational system calls for serious concern.





The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain asserted with the president’s comment, Nigeria’s education is in trouble.





In a tweet on his Twitter handle, Fani-Kayode wrote: “The state of education in Nigeria calls for serious concern”- Buhari.





“When a man that has a NEPA bill as his secondary school certificate and that never went to any decent school let alone university expresses concern about educational standards you know we are in trouble.”





Buhari had on Monday assured of an improved education sector.





He spoke at the presidential summit on education, held at the Old Banquet Hall of the presidential villa in Abuja.