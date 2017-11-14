President Muhammadu Buhari will any time soon announce the much-anticipated rejig of his cabinet.

Buhari has not effected a major reshuffle since he unveiled his ‘Change Team’ exactly two years ago.





It was gathered that eight new ministers are being shortlisted.





The development followed disquiet in the All Progressives Congress (APC) over failure of the president to adequately compensate top stalwarts in his previous key appointments.





Those to be appointed are all likely to be politicians from across the six geo-political zones.





Buhari is also considering a proposal to restructure some of the ministries.





Ministry of Transportation under the leadership of former Rivers state governor, Rotimi Amaechi, may be split. If this happens, a new minister will be brought in to head Marine Transportation.





Amaechi may be appointed Minister of Rail Transportation while Hadi Sirika, current Minister of State (Aviation) may be promoted to full Minister of Aviation.





Police Affairs may be removed from the Ministry of Interior currently headed by Abdulrahman Dambazau.





Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, may be redeployed to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. His replacement will step in but continue to report Buhari, who may hold on to the position of full minister.





Furthermore, Ministry of Power, Works and Housing currently headed by former Lagos state governor, Babatunde Fashola, may be split into three.





Fashola is expected to lead Ministry of Works and Roads Infrastructure.





A new appointee from the North-east will be sent to the Ministry of Housing, while an appointee from either the North-central or the South-east will get Ministry of Power.





It was gathered the President Buhari will give one of the eight fresh slots to APC national leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.





It formed part of the discussion the duo had during when the former Lagos state governor visited Aso Rock villa a fortnight ago.





‘Jagaban’​,​ as fondly called​,​ lost out in ministerial appointments as Buhari selected Fashola and former Ekiti governor, Kayode Keyamo, his estranged political godsons.





Buhari picked Fashola, chairman of APC 2015 presidential fundraising committee, ahead of Tinubu’s choice, Yemi Cardoso, a former Lagos State Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning​.​





Another slot will likely go to former Kano state governor, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso.





“The reason for this is clear; Lagos and Kano have a population of around 45 million and highest votes”, a source told our correspondent.





“The expansion of federal cabinet will happen, no doubt about this. In fact, it is what virtually every party stalwart has beenn clamouring for.





“And on this issue of more appointments, the president has given his word privately and publicly. He will fulfil his promise”.





Buhari recently hinted about the new appointments.





“Last year, I said we would re-constitute the Boards of Parastatals. I must regret the fact that we have not done so, for many reasons”, he said at the party’s National Executive meeting in Abuja.





“Some of us in this meeting may know I had given instructions since October 2015 for this exercise to start. But there have been inordinate delays through several Committees in an attempt to get the balance right and to make sure all parts of the country are equitably represented.





“On the other hand, I am keenly aware that our supporters are very eager for these appointments to be announced. By the Grace of God these appointments will be announced soon. Especially now that the economy is improving, we will have the resources to cater for the appointees”.