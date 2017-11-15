President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to flag off the annual World Aviation Forum being organised by the International Civil Aviation Organisation and to be hosted in Nigeria later this month, the Ministry of Aviation announced on Wednesday.According to the ministry, the move by Buhari to flag off the forum was to emphasize the importance attached to the consideration of Nigeria to becoming the first country to host the ICAO event.It said the forum which comes up in Abuja later this month would be the first to be held outside the ICAO headquarters in Montreal, Canada.Minister of State for Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, said the hosting of the forum by Nigeria came so soon after the country hosted the ICAO symposium on Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems, adding that this was an indication of the confidence the government had elicited within the sector and an endorsement by the world body of its reform programmes for the nation’s aviation industry.The aviation ministry in a statement issued in Abuja, said, “The third ICAO World Aviation Forum which is intended to explore the benefits of the aviation sector to social, economic development and prosperity of member states, is aimed at top-ranking government officials in charge of aviation, transport and infrastructure, finance, economy and tourism, as well as key industry and financial partners.“The forum is also expected to discuss, identify needs, and facilitate the funding and financing required to accelerate the implementation of international civil aviation standards and policies, as well as global plans for aviation, in support of the ICAO No Country Left Behind initiative.”