President Muhammadu Buhari has sympathised with the All Progressives Congress, APC, National Chairman, John Oyegun over the exit of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar from the party.

Buhari’s extended his sympathy to Oyegun during the inauguration of the Ama Pepple-led National Minimum Wage Committee at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Monday.





Acknowledging dignitaries that attended the event, Buhari told Oyegun, “Accept my sympathy for losing a senior member of your party.”





Confirming the remark, Buhari’s Personal Assistant on New Media, Basir Ahmad wrote: ““Accept my sympathy for losing a senior member of our party”. – President Buhari to APC National Chairman, Chief Oyegun.”





It would be noted that since Abubakar dumped the ruling party, both the President and his spokesperson have avoided comments on the matter.





The Waziri of Adamawa had on Friday last week resigned from the ruling APC, citing various reasons.









The former Vice President’s resignation was contained in a statement he personally signed.