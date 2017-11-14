President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed to carry all the sections of the country along in his administration.

He said no part of the country would be discriminated against as long as he remained in power.





Buhari was speaking ahead of his planned visit to Anambra and Ebonyi states.





He said his administration would continue to invest in infrastructural projects that were of critical importance to the region.





He made the statement via a Facebook post Monday night.





He wrote, “Tomorrow I will begin a 2-day visit to Ebonyi and Anambra States. Let me reiterate my words to Southeast Leaders who visited me at the State House last month: My administration will not discriminate against any part of Nigeria.





“I will again assure the people of the southeast that we are investing in infrastructure projects that are of critical importance to the region: the Second Niger Bridge, the East-West Road, the Coastal Rail, power projects – these and more will benefit the region and unlock economic potential.





“We are collaborating with the Chinese government to deliver these projects, and have taken very seriously our counterpart funding obligations.





“I look forward to my visit, and to continuing to work to ensure that every part of Nigeria benefits from our Programmes and policies.”





Meanwhile, the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, on Monday warned Buhari against his planned visit to the South East, saying he might not return if be stepped into the region.