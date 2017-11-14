President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Ebonyi for his two-day working visit to the state and Anambra.

Buhari was earlier received at the Enugu airport by governors of Enugu, Abia and Ebonyi as well as top security officials.





He was then ferried to Abakaliki, the Ebonyi capital, where he was also received by some governors of the south east.





Buhari, however, did not inspect the Guard of Honour mounted in his honour by soldiers of the Nkwoagu Military Cantonment, Abakaliki.





On Monday, the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, threatened to assassinate him should he step foot on the South East.





In a statement by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful, the pro-Biafra group warned that “today will be recorded in history as a very bloody day should that Jubril masquerading as Buhari attempt to land on Biafran soil.”









IPOB insisted that Buhari will not return alive from his trip to the region.