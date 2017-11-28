Her Royal Majesty, Queen Zainab-Duke Abiola of Akasoba of Kalabari Kingdom has advised President Mohammadu Buhari to hold the next FEC in any of the states in Niger Delta and spend a few days there and receive their complaints.Queen Abiola made the call yesterday in an interview with journalistsShe said the president must dismiss the fear of any attack and engage the people in a town hall meeting as the only way to appease them and bring lasting peace to oil facilities in the oil rich region.Her majesty, who urged the President to hold the meeting with a team of his ministers insisted that the president started well by commissioning the water project which was left uncompleted by Goodluck Jonathan’s administration in Otuoke, insisting that the president would win in Otuoke if he contest in the 2019 elections.She said: ‘‘President Mohammadu Buhari should hold the next FEC in any of the states in Niger Delta and spend a few days there. Go with his ministers and ask them what their problem is.”