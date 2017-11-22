President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday set up a committee to audit the assets recovered by government agencies.Olufemi Lijadu, Chinyere Bibiogha and Mohammad Nami are members of the committee.They were sworn in by Mr. Buhari inside the conference room in the office of the wife of the president at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.President Buhari directed all MDAs, banks and companies to cooperate with the committee, which he said should submit its report to his office within four weeks.More details soon