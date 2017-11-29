President Muhammadu Buhari wants the senate to confirm 10 nominees as members of the Code of Conduct Bureau, CCB, with one as Chairman.





This was contained in a letter, the president wrote to the Upper Legislative Chambers and was read on the floor of the House by the Senate President, Bukola Saraki.





According to the letter, the president called for expeditious confirmation of the nominees.





The letter reads, “In compliance with section 541 of the 1999 constitution as amended and in pursuant to sections 1(2) and 1(3) of the code of conduct bureau act LFN 2004, I write to request for the confirmation of the following nominees for appointment as chairman and members of the bureau.





“The curriculum vitae of the nominees are attached herewith. It is my hope that this Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria will in their usual expeditious manner consider and confirm the nominees. Please accept Mr. Senate President, my assurances of my highest consideration.”





The appointees are:





Muhammed Isa – Chairman Jigawa, North West





Murtala Kankia – member, Katsina North West





Emmanuel Attah – member, Cross River, South Sputh





Danjuma Sado, member, Edo South





Obolo Opanachi, member, Kogi North Central





Ken Madaki Alkali, member Nasarawa, North Central





S.F. Ogundare, member, Oyo, South West





Ganiyu Hamzat, member, Ogun South West





Sahad Abubakar, member, Gombe North East





Vincent Nwanne, member, Ebonyi South East