Willie Obiano, re-elected governor of Anambra State, Friday visited President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Speaking after the meeting, President Buhari said the parley gave him the opportunity to personally congratulate Obiano on his victory at the just concluded governorship election in Anambra State.





In a post on his official Facebook page, Buhari promised to continue working with the reelected governor.





He also promised to ensure that his administration would ensure free and fair elections at all levels.





According to Buhari, “Governor Obiano visited me today, at the State House. It was an opportunity for me to congratulate him in person on his re-election, and wish him a successful second term in office.





“The Federal Government under my watch will continue to work with him for the peace, progress and development of Anambra State.









“Let me also use this opportunity to commend the people of Anambra State, all the Governorship candidates, INEC, security agencies and all other stakeholders, on the peaceful conduct of last Saturday’s election.





“The peaceful conduct and outcome of the election is an important step in the right direction, as we continue our electoral reform efforts. I am determined to give Nigeria free and fair elections, no matter which way the results swing.”