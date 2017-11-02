President Muhammadu Buhari has revealed that he wants Nigerians to remember him as a leader that put the country on the path to self-sufficiency through agriculture.

He also said that he would love to be remembered as a leader who reset the ‘buttons’ on almost every aspect of Nigeria’s national life.





According to him, the federal government under his leadership would also not rest on its oars until the rots created in the nation’s political and electoral space by preceding government were cleared.





In an interview with African Economy magazine, President Buhari said: “We are doing our best, and we will continue to do so. God is kind to us, giving us good rains and rich harvest for two consecutive years, and very soon, we would not have cause to import grains.





“We would be remembered as the government that put Nigeria on the path of food self-sufficiency. We would feed ourselves and export food, as well. The economy will be diversified and would be resilient to crash in oil prices in the international market.





“I will also love this administration to be remembered as one that met a vandalised Nigeria, and reset the buttons on almost all areas of national life — political, social, economic, local and international image.





“I also want this government to be remembered as one that cleaned up the political space, especially in the area of elections.





“We would bequeath clean electioneering to the country, secure our land within and without, and give Nigerians a pride of place locally and internationally. We will do our best, offer honest leadership, and surely God will crown the efforts.”