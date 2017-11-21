President Muhammadu Buhari has described the early Tuesday morning suicide bomb blast in a mosque in Mubi, Adamawa State as “very cruel and dastardly.”

The Nigerian leader’s reaction is contained in a statement by Garba Shehu, his Senior Special Assistant on Media & Publicity.





President Buhari, while commiserating with families of the several victims, government and people of the state, assured that government would do everything required to secure the state from the deadly menace of Boko Haram.





The President enjoined the people in the entire North-east to be more vigilant and report suspicious persons to security agencies in order to avert further attacks on soft targets by the terrorist group.





He has also directed the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to deploy more police personnel to prevent further attacks by armed bandits in Zamfara State.





Noting the current moves by the IGP to review police personnel and strategy in the state, the President directed him to visit the state and report back his findings about the deadly attacks.





The directives followed recent killings and wanton destruction carried out by unknown gunmen on communities in Shinkafi and Maradun Local Government Areas of the state.





Buhari prayed that God would console the bereaved families in the Adamawa and Zamfara incidents, heal the injured, and grant rest to the souls of the departed.





Earlier, former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, expressed sadness over the incident.





“I’m sad. Sad about the bombing in Mubi. I pray for our people affected by this incident, but I know that is not enough.”





“We must remain vigilant, work together until all of us are safe,” he said.





In his reaction, Governor Muhammed Umar Jibrilla Bindow, described the incident as “an act of wickedness perpetrated by criminals who are bent on destroying the hard earned peace in Mubi and other parts of the state.”

“We will continue to ensure that our people are protected and given a sense of security which is the most important responsibility of any government.





“We have also engaged all security agencies to ensure that this type of wicked act does not repeat itself in any part of the state.”





The governor called for calm among residents, assuring that security had been stepped up in Mubi and its environs and that his government would not rest until those behind the wicked act are brought to book.





Bindow also urged residents with useful information to provide such to security agencies so as to apprehend the culprits.





The governor also promised that those injured in the incident would be given adequate medical attention.





“The bomb blast is undoubtedly a setback to the peace and calm that had returned to Mubi which was destroyed by Boko Haram,” he said.