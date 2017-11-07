 Buhari plans to gag social media – Fani Kayode | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
Femi Fani-Kayode, former Aviation Minister has alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari plans to censor social media in Nigeria.

The ex-minister said President Buhari intends to turn Nigeria into a dictatorship kind of government, worse than Venezuela.

According to him, fear and terror will reign in the country therefore having Nigerians worship Buhari as a god.

In a tweet via his twitter page, he wrote:

“Buhari plans to gag social media in Nigeria, not just to create a Venezualean-type dictatorship but something even worse.

“He wants to create a North Korean-type dictatorship where our nation becomes his cult.


“Where fear reigns, where terror rules and where we worship him like God.”

