President Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday ordered State Governors to pay workers before Christmas.

The President gave the order while meeting with the Nigerian Governors Forum, NGF, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.





Buhari’s Personal Assistant on New Media, Basir Ahmad, made the disclosure in a tweet via his twitter handle while the meeting was ongoing.





According to Ahmad, “President Muhammadu Buhari during the meeting with state governors, charged them to ensure that they pay all the salaries owed workers before Christmas.”





Details shortly…