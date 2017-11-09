President Muhammadu Buhari has directed Minister of Heath Prof. Isaac Adewole to investigate reports of an ‘unknown disease’ that led to the death of about 50 children in Jigawa State.The President also directed the minister to deploy all the necessary machinery to combat the outbreak of the disease reported in Gidan Dugus village of Wangara district, Dutse Local Government Area of Jigawa State.Buhari, in a telephone call to Governor Abubakar Badaru on Tuesday evening to find out the details of the incident, commiserated with the governor and the families of the victims.According to a statement by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the President assured the governor that the Federal Government will provide the necessary support to contain the spread of the disease.