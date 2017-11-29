Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, said on Wednesday that President Muhammadu Buhari did not order state governors to pay workers’salary arrears before Christmas.Ortom, who stated this during an interactive session with members of the Correspondent chapel of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Government House, Makurdi, said the President only advised the governors to use 50 percent of the remaining Paris Club refund to pay workers so that they would enjoy Christmas .“I don’t know where the stories about Mr. President s directing governors to clear salary arrears before Christmas is coming from.But I think the media got it wrong,” the governor said.