Minister of Women Affairs, Aisha Alhassan, on Tuesday met President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Alhassan is a staunch loyalist of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar.









The Waziri Adamawa, last Friday, announced his resignation from the All Progressives Congress, APC





When approached by State House correspondents for her reaction on Atiku’s exit, the minister declined comment.





Alhassan maintained sealed lips as she walked away.





She had met Buhari shortly after she and and some Ministers attended the inauguration of the Policy Framework and National Action Plan for Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism at the Villa.









The duo held a closed-door meeting before Governor Bindow Jibrilla of Adamawa met with the president before the latter jetted out of the country to Abidjan.





Recall that Alhassan, a few months ago at a gathering, declared that “Atiku is my godfather even before I joined politics.”





“And again, Baba Buhari did not tell us that he is going to run in 2019.





“Let me tell you today that if Baba said he is going to contest in 2019, I swear to Allah, I will go before him and kneel and tell him that ‘Baba I am grateful for the opportunity you gave me to serve your government as a minister’.





‘But Baba just like you know, I will support only Atiku because he is my godfather. If Atiku said he is going to contest’.





“If because of what I said, I am sacked, it will not bother me because I believe in Allah, that my time has elapsed that is why.





“Baba is not a mad man like those calling for my sack. They have been sending it and spreading that if Baba sees this, I will be sacked.”