Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of killing and stealing under the guise of democracy.

In a series of tweets on Saturday night, Fani-Kayode also described Buhari’s administration as “the most vicious, barbaric, corrupt and rapacious government Nigeria has ever known”.





He wrote: “‘APC is a formation of hate, anger, frustration, envy and malice” – Sule Lamido, February 2015.





“I could not have put it better myself!





“It takes courage to stand for truth and challenge the most vicious, barbaric, corrupt and rappacious govt. that Nigeria has ever known.





“Buhari kills and steals under the cover of democracy. He is a bloodthirsty and thieving sadist cloaked in the garb of a populist leader.”