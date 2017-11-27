Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has stated that Nigerians were yet to see real the consequences of electing Muhammadu Buhari as their president.





Faulting Buhari’s administration, Fani-kayode claimed that the current administration was the worst calamity that befell Africa since the fall of Muammar Ghadaffi of Libya.





In a series of tweets on Monday morning, the PDP chieftain wrote, “The greatest calamity that befell Africa in the last 20 years was the murder of Muammar Ghadaffi in Libya.





“The second was the coming to power of Muhammadu Buhari in Nigeria.





“The full implications of these 2 tragic, monumental and cataclysmic events are yet to be seen.”





Earlier, Fani-Kayode had accused Buhari of being a ‘shape shifting reptilian’.









In a series of tweets on Sunday night, Fani-Kayode also described Buhari’s administration as “Archon.”