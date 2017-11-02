The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday lost his eldest son, Babajide, to a heart-related ailment.The Lagos State Chairman of the APC, Chief Henry Ajomale, confirmed this to one of our correspondents on the telephone.Ajomale, while condoling with the former Lagos State governor, denied reports that he issued a statement.He said, “I can confirm to you that Asiwaju lost his eldest son today. However, I haven’t sent out any statement yet. We in the APC condole with him.”The deceased was said to have gone out with friends and slumped and died of cardiac arrest on his way back home .Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday said he was deeply grieved to learn of the death of Tinubu’s eldest son.According to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, the President called Tinubu on the telephone and offered condolences to his family on behalf of the Federal Government and his (Buhari’s) family.Describing the transition of Babajide as “sad and painful,” the President said that the nation had been denied the services and potential of the resourceful lawyer.He prayed that God would grant the Tinubu family, friends and associates the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss, and comfort all who mourn the passage of the promising gentleman.Also, the Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has condoled with Tinubu over his son’s death.The Speaker in a statement he personally signed on Wednesday, stated, “I was shocked to receive the sad news of the sudden death of Babajide.“The late Babajide was a lawyer of high repute who cut his teeth in the maritime sector and was hardworking and enterprising. It is saddening that a father buries his son. I can only imagine your pain and grief at this time.“I pray God Almighty to grant you and your family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”Also, the Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Segun Ajiboye, commiserated with Tinubu over Babajide’s death.The governor described Babajide’s death as painful and unexpected, and a huge loss to the Tinubu family and the larger family of progressives in the country.While asking Nigerians to continue to pray for the Tinubu family, Akeredolu asked the APC national leader to take solace in the fact that “God giveth and God taketh.”Also, the Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, has condoled with Tinubu, over what he called “the depressing news of the death of his beloved scion, Babajide.”In a statement by his Special Adviser, Communication and Strategy, Mr. Yomi Layinka, the governor described the sudden death of the APC national leader’s son as not only shocking but unfortunate and disheartening.The governor said, “My dear Asiwaju, please accept my heartfelt condolences. On behalf of myself, family and the good people of Oyo State, I pray that God will give you the strength and courage to bear this monumental loss.“My thoughts and prayers are with you in this trying period. With Babajide’s death, the country has lost another shinning star and future leader. May the Almighty comfort his wife, children and the entire family.”