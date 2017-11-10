A Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, has noted that the remark by the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar II that the Federal Government is disuniting Nigerians through its manner of appointments, “is a timely worry.”

Also, a Second Republic lawmaker, Dr. Junaid Mohammed said the Sultan’s observations were obvious.





The Afenifere, through its National Publicity Secretary, Yinka Odumakin and Mohammed spoke with Vanguard separately where they also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to create a balance in the polity.





Odumakin said, “I think it is a timely worry from the Sultan and it resonates with complaints about appointments and allocation of resources.





“This is a multi-ethnic country but when we begin to treat other sections of the country as if they do not matter or exist, it is not healthy for the unity of the country.





“The President must watch out for such and create a balance. He cannot count chief executive officers as one from a section of the country and count a messenger as one for another section of the country and now say he has appointed one from each section of the country.





“He must ensure there is balance because there are qualified people for all positions in the land.”



As for Mohammed, “The Sultan is stating the obvious. If he says the appointments are lopsided, then, he is stating the obvious.”