President Buhari who is on official visit to Ebonyi State also commissioned the 14.5km Federal Road constructed by the Ebonyi State Government.
He also unveiled the Statue of Dr. Akanu Ibiam and also laid the foundation stone for Ebonyi City Mall, foundation stone for President Muhammadu Buhari Flyover Bridge/Road Tunnel.
The President further commissioned Senator Offia Nwali Flyover.
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.