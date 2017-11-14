President Muhammadu Buhari has commissioned the 700m length of the Dr. Akanu Ibiam Twin Flyover Bridges over the African Trans-Sahara route running from Enugu to Cameroon.President Buhari who is on official visit to Ebonyi State also commissioned the 14.5km Federal Road constructed by the Ebonyi State Government.He also unveiled the Statue of Dr. Akanu Ibiam and also laid the foundation stone for Ebonyi City Mall, foundation stone for President Muhammadu Buhari Flyover Bridge/Road Tunnel.The President further commissioned Senator Offia Nwali Flyover.