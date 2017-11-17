President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday joined other world leaders to commiserate with President Hassan Rouhani and the people of the Islamic Republic of Iran over the devastating earthquake which struck the western province of Kermanshah recently, causing the death of more than 1,600 people and injured thousands.According to a statement issued by Senior Special Assistant to the president on media and publicity, Garba Shehu, in Abuja, the President, who described the natural disaster and its fallout as “very unfortunate, sad and massive,” said the “thoughts and hearts of Nigerians are with the people of Iran at this trying period.”He prayed that God will console the grieving families and wished the injured speedy recovery.President Buhari also expressed similar condolences to the government and people of Iraq over human and material losses suffered in the wake of the earthquake on their border with Iran.It will be recalled that Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, had on Tuesday, November 14, 2017, while declaring open the 6th D-8 Ministerial Meeting on Industrial Cooperation with Member Countries in Abuja, on behalf of President Buhari, expressed condolences to the government and people of Iran on the disaster caused by the earthquake.