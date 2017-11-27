President Muhammadu Buhari is scheduled to attend the 5th European Union-African Union Summit in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire.According to a statement on Monday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, the summit will hold on Tuesday and Wednesday.Adesina, in the statement made available to journalists in Abuja, said Buhari would participate in working sessions on the summit’s theme, “Investing in the Youth for a Sustainable Development.”He added that the President will, on the margins of the summit, meet with a number of African Heads of State and their EU counterparts.The presidential spokesman said Buhari would use the summit to reiterate Nigeria’s readiness to work with African and European countries to address the challenges affecting both continents, such as peace and security.The statement read in part, “The Nigerian leader will attend the official luncheon to be hosted by the government of Cote d’Ivoire in honour of visiting Heads of State and Government and other delegations.“According to the organisers, 83 Heads of State representing 55 African countries and 28 European countries are slated to attend this high-level meeting.“Delegations from partner countries, the African Union Commission, the European Union Commission, regional and international organizations, will also participate at the Summit.“The governors of Akwa Ibom and Bauchi States and some ministers are among the top government officials that will accompany President Buhari.”