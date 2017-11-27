The President gave the directive at a meeting he had with state governors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Monday.
According to information posted on one of the Presidency’s twitter handles, @NGRPresident, the meeting featured discussions on the nation’s economy, workers’ welfare as well as Federal-State relations, among others.
“President @MBuhari has directed the Ministers of @FinMinNigeria and Budget & National Planning and Governor @cenbank to commence negotiations with the Governors Forum to enable payment of outstanding Paris & London Club refunds, before the end of the year,” the information read.
