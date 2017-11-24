The Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, in a statement by its Deputy Director (Press), Samuel Olowookere, on Thursday, said the members of the committee will be inaugurated on Monday, November 27, 2017 at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.The 30-man panel is headed by former Head of Service of the Federation and one time Minister of Housing, Land and Urban Development, Ms Ama Pepple.A statement from the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment said the committee is made up of appointees of the Federal Government, six representatives of governors, nine representatives of the organised labour and eight representatives of employers of Labour.Members of the tripartite committee are Ama Pepple, CFR (Chairman), Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige (Deputy Chairman), while the Chairman, National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission, Chief Richard Egbule will serve as member/secretary).Other members are Minister of Budget and National Planning Udoma Udo Udomoh; Minister of Finance Mrs. Kemi Adeosun; Head of Service of the Federation Mrs. Winifred E. Oyo–Ita and Permanent Secretary, General Services Office, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Dr. Roy Ugo.The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) will be represented by Governor Rauf Aregbesola – Osun State (Southwest), Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha (Souheast), Gombe State Governor Hassan Dankwambo (Northeast), Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike (Southsouth); Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong (North Central) and Kebbi State Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu (Northwest). A. B. Okauru, Esq., DG, NGF will be an observer.The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) will be represented by President of Congress (NLC) Comrade Ayuba Wabba, Comrade Peters Adeyemi, Comrade Kiri Mohammed, Comrade Amechi Asugwuni and General Secretary Comrade Peter Ozo-Eson.President of the Trade Union Congress, Comrade Bobboi Bala Kaigama will lead the delegation from the Congress which include Comrade Sunday Olusoji Salako Comrade Alade Bashir Lawal as well as Comrade Igwe Achese, President, Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG).Director General, Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA), Olusegun Oshinowo will lead employers to the negotiation while other members from the employers delegation include Timothy Olawale, Mr. Chuma Nwankwo, Director General, Federation of Construction Industry (FOCI), Mrs. Olubunmi Adekoje, Chairman, Kaduna East Branch, Manufacturers’ Association (MAN). Alhaji Ahmed Ladan Gobir Otunba Francis Oluwagbenro, President, Kano Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Hajia Muheeba Dankaka, and President, Nigeria Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (NASME), Prince Degun Agboade.The statement said: “The Committee will be inaugurated on Monday, November 27, at the Council Chambers, Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Sate House, Abuja. Committee members are expected to arrive at the State House Pilot Gate latest 10.30am and be seated by 11am.”