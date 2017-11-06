A British national who was being held hostage in Nigeria has been killed, while three others have returned home safely, the Foreign Office in London said Monday.The four, who were working with a Christian medical charity in Delta state, were kidnapped last month.A UK Foreign Office spokesman said: “We are supporting the families of four British people who were abducted on 13 October in Nigeria, one of whom was tragically killed.“This has clearly been a traumatic time for all concerned, and our staff will continue to do all we can to support the families. We are grateful to the Nigerian authorities, and are unable to comment given the ongoing nature of their investigations.