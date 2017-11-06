The British Government has spoken concerning the kidnap of four of its citizens and the subsequent killing of one of them, Ian Squire by their abductors.

Ian was killed by the suspected kidnappers while three others were released and returned safely after Nigerian authorities negotiated their freedom.





The circumstances surrounding Ian Squire’s death, three weeks after his kidnap, were not immediately clear.





Ian and fellow Christian charity workers, David and Shirley Donovan and Alanna Carson were working as missionaries when they were abducted from their accommodation in Delta State in the early hours of October 13.





The family of the victims and the British Foreign Office in separate statements thanked the Nigerian Government for ensuring the released of the survived victims.





The family statement pleaded that their privacy be respected, “We are grateful for the support received by the British High Commission, and help from the Nigerian authorities in negotiating their release.





“We are delighted and relieved that Alanna, David and Shirley have returned home safely. Our thoughts are now with the family and friends of Ian as we come to terms with his sad death.





“This has been a traumatic time for our loved ones who were kidnapped and for their families and friends here in the UK. We would therefore ask that the media respect our privacy as we come to terms with the news. We will not be making any further comment.





Similarly, the Foreign Affairs Office added that the incident was traumatic. It said, “We are supporting the families of four British people who were abducted on 13 October in Nigeria, one of whom was tragically killed.





“This has clearly been a traumatic time for all concerned, and our staff will continue to do all we can to support the families.





“We are grateful to the Nigerian authorities, and are unable to comment given the ongoing nature of their investigations.





“We are grateful to media for respecting the privacy of the families.”