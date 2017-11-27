Britain’s Prince Harry will marry his American actress girlfriend Meghan Markle early next year after. The couple got engaged earlier this month, Clarence House announced Monday.

“His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle. The wedding will take place in Spring 2018,” said the official statement.





The prince, fifth in line to the throne, will marry Ms Markle next spring and will live at Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace in London. Meghan, 36, who is a divorced American actress, will become the Duchess of Sussex when she marries the fifth in line to the throne and joins the royal family.





The couple, who have been dating since July 2016, got engaged in November.





The statement added that the 33-year-old prince had informed his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, close members of the royal family and had sought the blessing of Markle’s parents.





“The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted for the couple and wish them every happiness,” said a message on the monarch’s official Twitter page.





The prince and Ms Markle made their first public appearance as a couple this September.





