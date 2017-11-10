The BringBackOurGirls coalition has said it will resume its daily protest march to the Presidential Villa, Abuja from Tuesday.The movement said that nothing had been heard from the Federal Government since 82 of the Chibok schoolgirls abducted by Boko Haram were released in May, 2017.The BBOG spokesman, Sesugh Akume, in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, said it was now over 1,305 days since the abduction of the 113 girls that were still in custody of the insurgency group.He explained that none of the commitments made by the government had been fulfilled, noting that President Muhammadu Buhari recently in his Independence Day broadcast on October 1 promised to ensure the release of the remaining girls, but this, the BBOG said, had not been done.The group stated that it had on several occasions put on hold its march expecting to see the outcome of the commitments made by the government.It added that it had yet to see evidence of any outcomes.“Our movement therefore resumes daily marches to the State House, in order to refocus attention on the plight of our #ChibokGirls and all the incidences of abductions, killings, and general insecurity as well as the abysmally poor handling of the situations; to demand their immediate return,” the statement said.