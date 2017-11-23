Wife of a former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Dr. Maryam Ali, has joined the All Progressives Congress.

Mrs. Ali, who is married to ex-PDP National Chairman, Sen. Ahmadu Ali, renounced her membership of the PDP and declared her allegiance to the APC at a brief ceremony at the APC National Secretariat, in Abuja, on Thursday.





According to her, her decision to join the APC was borne out of a desire to continue to render service to her people.





Recall that a former Minister of State for Defence and former Ambassador of Nigeria in Ghana, Obanikoro had earlier disclosed his intention to officially defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.





Details later…