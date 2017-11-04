What would have been a disaster was averted Saturday as the Senator representing Kogi West escaped another assassination attempt at the Kaba day celebration just as the state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello made a u-turn from the venue.The senator was pelted with stones and other missiles at the township stadium venue of the celebration.Dino Melaye who arrived the venue at about 11 ‘o’clock was welcome by a mammoth crowd as he was snapping pictures with supporters.The senator was then invited to make comments and announce his donation before the arrival of the governor who was already in Kaba for the occasion.Shortly after he announced a donation of N3mmlillion cash, he headed for his car while some suspected thugs started throwing stones and other missiles at him as he made way for his G wagon car.The security men had to use tear gas to bring the situation under control.Meanwhile, all the security apparatus of the state governor led by his ADC and the Chief Details were at the venue ahead of the governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello who was expected to grace the occasion.According to the source, there was strong indication that some people might also cause crisis if the governor had come for the programme.Our correspondent gathered that When the news of Dino’s attack got to the governor, he decided to drop the idea of attending the event and instead sent his donation of N20 million on behalf of the state government.The swift intervention of security personnel on ground saved the day as one of the thugs was arrested and whisked away in prison van with registration number PS 300 A/0.