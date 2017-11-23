The House of Representatives has commenced its independent investigation into circumstances surrounding the reinstatement and promotion of Abdulrasheed Maina, a former Chairman of the Presidential Pension Reform Task Force, into the federal civil service of Nigeria.

The ad-hoc committee conducting the probe is headed by the member representing, Dala federal constituency of Kano State, Madaki Ali.





Present at the House of Representatives committee room 034, where the investigative hearing is currently taking place are the Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau, Head of Civil Service of the federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita, the Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, and Mohammed Sani-Kado, the counsel to Maina,





Details to come later….