Popular Nigerian gay 'Snapchat Queen', Bobrisky, was today arrested in Lekki, Lagos on Tuesday.According to reports, his arrest may not be unconnected to the lingering fight between him and serial entrepreneur Toyin Lawani.Bobrisky had recently slandered Toyin via his Snapchat, after she called him a riff-raff during an interview.The real reason for this arrest is yet to be ascertained, but insiders reveal that Bobrisky will likely be transferred to Abuja, tomorrow morning.It can be recalled that the male cross-dresser confirmed that he was indeed gay in a recent social media rant.