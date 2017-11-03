Owing to alleged unfulfilled promises and insincerity on the part of the federal government, the dreaded Niger Delta Avengers (NDA) has called off its unilateral ceasefire.The group, in a statement posted on its website on Friday also lashed out at fugitive former warlord, Chief Government Ekpemupolo, also known as Tompolo, and the elders of the Niger Delta region, represented by the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), for allegedly working against the interest of its struggle.It warned that its operations, which it said would commence soon, would not be without casualties as it was in 2016, sending strong warnings to the oil multinationals operating in the region, it said it would bring down anything and anyone in sight.In the statement signed by its spokesperson, Murdoch Agbinibo, NDA also debunked the existence of any militant group known as the Reformed Niger Delta Avengers (RNDA), describing it as a money-making tool, put together by Niger Delta political jobbers.It blamed the current state of things in the Niger Delta and the failure of the Nigerian government to have taken serious and practical steps towards addressing the region’s woes on the PANDEF and Tompolo.It, however, said it had lost faith in Tompolo and the PANDEF, vowing not to listen to any call or advise from them from now onwards.“To the elders of the Niger Delta, PANDEF, we warned you against the antics of the Nigerian Government yet you requested a chance to broker a new vision for our people; we told you and the rest of the world that the Nigerian Government is only interested in our oil wells and not our well being yet you told us the signs are different this time around.“Instead of allowing us to continue our quest to bring the Nigerian economy to our targeted zero daily production, which recorded huge success; you threatened us with Tompolo to stop the struggle; out of respect for elders and not to the threat of Tompolo we adhered the call and halted our strike actions hoping you (PANDEF) would keep your own side of the bargain.“The question to Tompolo and the PANDEF is to tell us what progress they achieved since we heeded your retrogressive call, to whose benefit is the move by Tompolo and the Niger Delta elders to impede a mission sanctioned by our ancestors and the Almighty?“Tompolo, we want you to know that we never started this struggle with the intent of living forever but with our lives already offered for a sacrifice for a better Niger Delta. We invite you to come after us with your total force as we are no longer ready to heed uninspiring advise from you or anyone else in the Niger Delta Region.“To the Nigerian Government, we are aware of Egina FPSO built in South Korea by Samsung to be operated by Total Nigeria is one of the biggest FPSO built in South Korea has started it’s voyage to the oil fields of the Niger Delta to further exploit us while our concerns are left unattended. We are presently tracking and monitoring its movement and God willing it shall not operate successfully in amidst the return of the fury of the Niger Delta Avengers.“Message to the Oil Companies; Our next line of operation will not be like the 2016 campaign which we operated successfully without any casualties; this outing will be brutish, brutal and bloody, as we are shall crush everything we meet on our path to completely put off the fires that burn to flair gas in our communities and cut every pipe that moves crude away from our region. We can assure you that every oil installation in our region will feel the warmth of the wrath of the Niger Delta Avengers”, the statement said.