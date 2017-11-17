Zimbabwe’s President Robert Mugabe makes first public appearance since army takeover on Wednesday, at a graduation ceremony.





Mugabe has been under house arrest since Wednesday, after an early morning announcement of a purge of so-called criminals around him by the Zimbabwean military.





Most of those detained by the army are believed to be allies of First Lady Grace Mugabe, whose play for the Presidency is believed to be at the heart of the military’s irritation.