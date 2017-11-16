 BREAKING: Many feared dead as train derails in Lagos | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
BREAKING: Many feared dead as train derails in Lagos

Many people died, on Thursday morning, at the Abbatoir area of Agege, in the outskirts of Lagos State when a train derailed.


Several person were seriously injured while many vehicles and other property worth several millions were destroyed.

Lagos State police spokesman, Olarinde Famous-Cole, who confirmed the incident said  that the train also rammed into a trailer, injuring many and leaving unconfirmed number of victims feared dead.

According to Famou-Cole, “We just got the information. Our policemen and those attached to the railway command are in control of the situation. I cannot confirm any death, but I can tell you that some persons were injured.

"We shall be able to furnish you with details later please.”

