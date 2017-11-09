Hundreds of commercial motorcycle riders, otherwise called Okada have barricaded the Iyana-Iba road leading from Lagos State University (LASU) main gate to protest against alleged seizure of their motorcycles.

According to Sun, the riders made several bonfires along the expressway.





The protesters are lamenting harassment they suffer in the hands of men of the state task force.





At the moment, human and vehicular movement have been disrupted, while motorists are making a u-

turn.





Just yesterday, there were protests in Wuse Market and Berger area of the FCT.





The protesters said a taxi driver was killed by a task force in the market.





Alechenu John, one of the protesting drivers, said the victim was shot by a soldier attached to the Directorate of Road Transport Services (VIO).