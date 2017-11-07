BREAKING: Buhari proposes N8.6trn budget for 2018 6:00 PM kalejaye abayomi 0 Latest News in Nigeria A+ A- Print Email President Muhammadu Buhari has proposed N8.6trn for the 2018 financial year. Buhari made this known at the Joint Session of the National Assembly on Tuesday in Abuja, during the presentation of the 2018 Budget Proposal. The President assured that the 2018 budget would be a consolidation of the earlier ones. Share to:
