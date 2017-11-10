BREAKING: Buhari, Christian leaders meet inside Aso Rock 2:00 PM kalejaye abayomi 0 Breaking News, Latest News in Nigeria A+ A- Print Email President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting behind closed doors with the leaders of the Christian Association of Nigeria. The CAN delegation is led by its President, Rev. Samson Olasupo Ayokunle. In attendance is Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen. Babagana Mongonu and some cabinet members. Details later… Share to:
