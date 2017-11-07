President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived the National Assembly to present the 2018 appropriation bill to a joint session of the National Assembly.

The President arrived the complex at exactly 2.pm.





Nigerian Eye had earlier reported that Buhari will today present the 2018 Appropriation Bill to a joint session of the National Assembly.





The 2018 budget proposal presentation is currently ongoing. The session will be moderated by Senate President Bukola Saraki and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara.





If passed by the National Assembly, the Federal Government will be spending about N8 .6 trillion in 2018, as against the N7.44 trillion budgeted for the current year.