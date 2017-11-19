APGA's Willie Obiano has defeated PDP and APC to win all 21 local governments in Anambra state at the 2017 Anambra Governorship Elections.
The official results from the local government area's as announced by INEC below
Idemili North LGA
Registered voters: 178,568
Accredited voters: 25,254
APC: 4,632
APGA: 12,180 (Winner)
PDP: 2,767
UPP: 2,847
Anambra West LGA
Registered voters: 51,012
Accredited voters: 15,628
APC: 4,261
APGA: 8,152 (Winner)
PDP: 1,578
UPP: 207
Results from two polling units in Anambra West LGA were cancelled. Reason: over-voting
Nnewi North LGA
Registered voters: 115,662
Accredited voters: 21,880
APC: 3616
APGA: 10,845 (Winner)
PDP: 4,157
UPP: 5
Nnewi South LGA
Registered voters: 72,431
Accredited voters: 18,658
APGA: 10,465 (Winner)
APC: 2,765
PDP: 3,255
UPP: 596
Anambra East LGA
Registered voters: 72,886
Accredited voters: 29,299
APGA: 20,510 (Winner)
APC: 5,248
PDP: 1,132
UPP: 53
Ihiala LGA
Registered voters: 124,588
Accredited voters: 29,999
APC: 7,894
APGA: 14,379 (Winner)
PDP: 4,706
UPP: 128
Onitsha South LGA
Registered voters: 145,876
Accredited voters: 14,634
APC: 2012
APGA: 7082 (Winner)
PDP: 3,423
UPP: 471
Awka North LGA
Registered voters: 54,390
Accredited voters: 16,119
APGA: 7162 (Winner)
APC: 3727
PDP: 3347
UPP: 92
Orumba North LGA
Registered voters: 79,022
Accredited voters: 18,339
APC: 3,551
APGA: 8,766 (Winner)
PDP: 3,865
UPP: 190
Oyi LGA
Registered voters: 89,157
Accredited voters: 19,931
APC: 5,085
APGA: 11,840 (Winner)
PDP: 1,296
UPP: 111
Idemili South LGA
Registered voters: 94,197
Accredited voters: 14,205
APC: 4,063
APGA: 5,742 (Winner)
PDP: 2,629
UPP: 600
Ogbaru LGA
Registered voters: 149,070
Accredited voters: 16,049
APC: 3,415
APGA: 6,615 (Winner)
PDP: 4,416
UPP: 59
Onitsha North LGA
Registered voters: 127,865
Accredited voters: 20,806
APC: 3,808
APGA: 10,138 (Winner)
PDP: 4,143
UPP: 435
Aguata LGA
Registered voters: 121,009
Accredited voters: 20,388
APC: 5,807
APGA: 13,167 (Winner)
PDP: 4,073
UPP: 280
Ekwusigo LGA
Registered voters: 73,800
Accredited voters: 20,196
APC: 5,412
APGA: 8,595 (Winner)
PDP: 3,856
UPP: 320
Orumba South LGA
Registered voters: 63,149
Accredited voters: 16,528
APGA: 8,125 (Winner)
APC: 3,808
PDP: 2,412
UPP: 465
Anaocha LGA
Registered voters: 89,515
Accredited voters: 25,474
APGA: 11,237 (Winner)
APC: 5,297
PDP: 6554
UPP: 446
Anyamelum LGA
Registered voters: 60,034
Accredited voters: 23,837
APC: 5,412
APGA: 14,593 (Winner)
PDP: 2,323
UPP: 77
Awka South LGA
Registered voters: 149,279
Accredited voters: 36,114
APC: 6,167
APGA: 18,957 (Winner)
PDP: 5354
UPP: 150
Dunukofia LGA
Registered voters: 63,861
Accredited voters: 18,632
APC 7,016
APGA 8,575 (Winner)
PDP 1,830
UPP 106
Njikoka LGA
Registered voters: 88793
Accredited voters: 28346
APC: 5756
APGA: 16944 (Winner)
PDP: 3477
UPP: 108
