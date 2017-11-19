 BREAKING: 2017 Anambra Governorship Elections - APGA's Willie Obiano defeats PDP and APC to win all 21 LGA's | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
» » » BREAKING: 2017 Anambra Governorship Elections - APGA's Willie Obiano defeats PDP and APC to win all 21 LGA's

APGA's Willie Obiano has defeated PDP and APC to win all 21 local governments in Anambra state at the 2017 Anambra Governorship Elections.

The official results from the local government area's as announced by INEC below
Idemili North LGA

Registered voters: 178,568

Accredited voters: 25,254

APC: 4,632

APGA: 12,180 (Winner)

PDP: 2,767

UPP: 2,847

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------


 Anambra West LGA

Registered voters: 51,012

Accredited voters: 15,628

APC: 4,261

APGA: 8,152 (Winner)

PDP: 1,578

UPP: 207

Results from two polling units in Anambra West LGA were cancelled. Reason: over-voting

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Nnewi North LGA

Registered voters: 115,662

Accredited voters: 21,880

APC: 3616

APGA: 10,845 (Winner)

PDP: 4,157

UPP: 5

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

 Nnewi South LGA

Registered voters: 72,431 

Accredited voters: 18,658

APGA: 10,465 (Winner)

APC: 2,765

PDP: 3,255

UPP: 596

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Anambra East LGA

Registered voters: 72,886 

Accredited voters: 29,299

APGA: 20,510 (Winner)

APC: 5,248

PDP: 1,132

UPP: 53

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 Ihiala LGA

Registered voters: 124,588

Accredited voters: 29,999

APC: 7,894

APGA: 14,379 (Winner)

PDP: 4,706

UPP: 128
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 Onitsha South LGA

Registered voters: 145,876 

Accredited voters: 14,634

APC: 2012

APGA: 7082 (Winner)

PDP: 3,423

UPP: 471
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

 Awka North LGA

Registered voters: 54,390

Accredited voters: 16,119

APGA: 7162 (Winner)

APC: 3727

PDP: 3347

UPP: 92

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Orumba North LGA

Registered voters: 79,022

Accredited voters: 18,339

APC: 3,551

APGA: 8,766 (Winner)

PDP: 3,865

UPP: 190
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Oyi LGA

Registered voters: 89,157

Accredited voters: 19,931

APC: 5,085

APGA: 11,840 (Winner)

PDP: 1,296

UPP: 111

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Idemili South LGA

Registered voters: 94,197

Accredited voters: 14,205

APC: 4,063

APGA: 5,742 (Winner)

PDP: 2,629

UPP: 600
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ogbaru LGA

Registered voters: 149,070 

Accredited voters: 16,049

APC: 3,415

APGA: 6,615 (Winner)

PDP: 4,416

UPP: 59

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

 Onitsha North LGA

Registered voters: 127,865 

Accredited voters: 20,806

APC: 3,808

APGA: 10,138 (Winner)

PDP: 4,143

UPP: 435

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 Aguata LGA

Registered voters: 121,009 

Accredited voters: 20,388

APC: 5,807

APGA: 13,167 (Winner)

PDP: 4,073

UPP: 280
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Ekwusigo LGA

Registered voters: 73,800

Accredited voters: 20,196

APC: 5,412

APGA: 8,595 (Winner)

PDP: 3,856

UPP: 320

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Orumba South LGA 

Registered voters: 63,149 

Accredited voters: 16,528

APGA: 8,125 (Winner)

APC: 3,808

PDP: 2,412

UPP: 465

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Anaocha LGA

Registered voters: 89,515

Accredited voters: 25,474 

APGA: 11,237 (Winner)

APC: 5,297

PDP: 6554

UPP: 446
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Anyamelum LGA

Registered voters: 60,034

Accredited voters: 23,837

APC: 5,412

APGA: 14,593 (Winner)

PDP: 2,323

UPP: 77

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Awka South LGA

Registered voters: 149,279

Accredited voters: 36,114

APC: 6,167

APGA: 18,957 (Winner)

PDP: 5354

UPP: 150

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

 Dunukofia LGA 

Registered voters: 63,861 

Accredited voters: 18,632

APC 7,016

APGA 8,575 (Winner)

PDP 1,830

UPP 106

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

 Njikoka LGA

﻿Registered voters: 88793

Accredited voters: 28346

APC: 5756

APGA: 16944 (Winner)

PDP: 3477

UPP: 108

