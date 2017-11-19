



APGA's Willie Obiano has defeated PDP and APC to win all 21 local governments in Anambra state at the 2017 Anambra Governorship Elections.









The official results from the local government area's as announced by INEC below









Idemili North LGA



Registered voters: 178,568



Accredited voters: 25,254



APC: 4,632



APGA: 12,180 (Winner)



PDP: 2,767



UPP: 2,847



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------





Anambra West LGA



Registered voters: 51,012



Accredited voters: 15,628



APC: 4,261



APGA: 8,152 (Winner)



PDP: 1,578



UPP: 207



Results from two polling units in Anambra West LGA were cancelled. Reason: over-voting



---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Nnewi North LGA



Registered voters: 115,662



Accredited voters: 21,880



APC: 3616



APGA: 10,845 (Winner)



PDP: 4,157



UPP: 5



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Nnewi South LGA



Registered voters: 72,431



Accredited voters: 18,658



APGA: 10,465 (Winner)



APC: 2,765



PDP: 3,255



UPP: 596



-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Anambra East LGA



Registered voters: 72,886



Accredited voters: 29,299



APGA: 20,510 (Winner)



APC: 5,248



PDP: 1,132



UPP: 53



----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ihiala LGA



Registered voters: 124,588



Accredited voters: 29,999



APC: 7,894



APGA: 14,379 (Winner)



PDP: 4,706



UPP: 128

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Onitsha South LGA



Registered voters: 145,876



Accredited voters: 14,634



APC: 2012



APGA: 7082 (Winner)



PDP: 3,423



UPP: 471

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Awka North LGA



Registered voters: 54,390



Accredited voters: 16,119



APGA: 7162 (Winner)



APC: 3727



PDP: 3347



UPP: 92



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Orumba North LGA



Registered voters: 79,022



Accredited voters: 18,339



APC: 3,551



APGA: 8,766 (Winner)



PDP: 3,865



UPP: 190

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Oyi LGA



Registered voters: 89,157



Accredited voters: 19,931



APC: 5,085



APGA: 11,840 (Winner)



PDP: 1,296



UPP: 111



------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Idemili South LGA



Registered voters: 94,197



Accredited voters: 14,205



APC: 4,063



APGA: 5,742 (Winner)



PDP: 2,629



UPP: 600

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Ogbaru LGA



Registered voters: 149,070



Accredited voters: 16,049



APC: 3,415



APGA: 6,615 (Winner)



PDP: 4,416



UPP: 59



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Onitsha North LGA



Registered voters: 127,865



Accredited voters: 20,806



APC: 3,808



APGA: 10,138 (Winner)



PDP: 4,143



UPP: 435



---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Aguata LGA



Registered voters: 121,009



Accredited voters: 20,388



APC: 5,807



APGA: 13,167 (Winner)



PDP: 4,073



UPP: 280

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ekwusigo LGA



Registered voters: 73,800



Accredited voters: 20,196



APC: 5,412



APGA: 8,595 (Winner)



PDP: 3,856



UPP: 320



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------





Orumba South LGA



Registered voters: 63,149



Accredited voters: 16,528



APGA: 8,125 (Winner)



APC: 3,808



PDP: 2,412



UPP: 465



----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------





Anaocha LGA



Registered voters: 89,515



Accredited voters: 25,474



APGA: 11,237 (Winner)



APC: 5,297



PDP: 6554



UPP: 446

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------





Anyamelum LGA



Registered voters: 60,034



Accredited voters: 23,837



APC: 5,412



APGA: 14,593 (Winner)



PDP: 2,323



UPP: 77



------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------





Awka South LGA



Registered voters: 149,279



Accredited voters: 36,114



APC: 6,167



APGA: 18,957 (Winner)



PDP: 5354



UPP: 150



-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Dunukofia LGA



Registered voters: 63,861



Accredited voters: 18,632



APC 7,016



APGA 8,575 (Winner)



PDP 1,830



UPP 106