Roberto Carlos has been confirmed for the Real Madrid Foundation Clinic Nigeria website launch in Abuja on  December 18.


Inigo Vallejo (Africa and Middle East manager) has  also been confirmed for the event, which will also be used to unveil the activities of the foundation next year.

The Project Director of SPR Luxury Limited Yomi Umar said  the launch would usher in great projects targeted at the youths who will be the direct beneficiaries of the foundation’s  activities.

Umar said  former Real Madrid defender  Roberto Carlos, who is  the foundation’s  ambassador,  and Vallejo’s presence at the launch would inspire some of the participants, who will also aspire to become top professional players.

“I am happy to inform you that we have confirmed the presence of Carlos and Vallejo at the website launch. They are both committed to the event and we will be happy to have them,” she said.

She stated that the maiden clinic in February would  bring together youth between the ages of seven  and 17 to  enjoy the best of coaching from top managers  and former players.

Umar said,  “Our target is to avail the participants the rudiments of the round leather game. We also intend to keep the records of all participants and monitor their progress.”

The Real Madrid Foundation Clinic team recently visited Lagos to meet with officials of SPR Luxury Limited, and had some  business meetings.

