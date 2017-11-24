Roberto Carlos has been confirmed for the Real Madrid Foundation Clinic Nigeria website launch in Abuja on December 18.Inigo Vallejo (Africa and Middle East manager) has also been confirmed for the event, which will also be used to unveil the activities of the foundation next year.The Project Director of SPR Luxury Limited Yomi Umar said the launch would usher in great projects targeted at the youths who will be the direct beneficiaries of the foundation’s activities.Umar said former Real Madrid defender Roberto Carlos, who is the foundation’s ambassador, and Vallejo’s presence at the launch would inspire some of the participants, who will also aspire to become top professional players.“I am happy to inform you that we have confirmed the presence of Carlos and Vallejo at the website launch. They are both committed to the event and we will be happy to have them,” she said.She stated that the maiden clinic in February would bring together youth between the ages of seven and 17 to enjoy the best of coaching from top managers and former players.Umar said, “Our target is to avail the participants the rudiments of the round leather game. We also intend to keep the records of all participants and monitor their progress.”The Real Madrid Foundation Clinic team recently visited Lagos to meet with officials of SPR Luxury Limited, and had some business meetings.